Zack Snyder 'had Ideas' To Explore Death Of Robin, Focusing On Joker-Batman Rivalry

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) has a scene where Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne is staring at a suit which has ‘Ha Ha, Joke’s on You, Batman’ written over it. The suit was revealed to be of Robin, Batman’s sidekick, who was killed by the Joker. There was no explanation on how the iconic comic hero and villain faced each other in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Now, director Zack Snyder revealed that he had plans to show the story in his next venture, which currently seems unlikely to happen.

Zack Snyder wanted to show Joker and Batman story, exploring the death of Robin

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Zack Snyder talked about a possible Joker and Batman storyline project that would have explained the Robin sequences from BvS. He said that he always wanted to explore the death of Robin, which he teases in BvS. The filmmaker mentioned that if there ever was going to be next movie, which, “of course, there portably won’t be,” he wanted to do a thing where, in flashbacks, the audiences learn how Robin died, how Joker killed him, and burned down Wayne Manor, and the whole thing that happened between Joker and Batman.

Zack Snyder expressed that his plan was to show how the characters became 'the way they were' in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He asserted that it would have depicted how the clown prince of crime hurt the cape crusader in a way that no one really had. Snyder noted that other than losing his parents, it was probably the “most significant” personal injury to Bruce Wayne’s life.

Zack Snyder addressed the Joker, Batman, and Robin storyline while he unveiled Jared Leto’s first look as Joker in his cut of Justice League. The scene is the upcoming project also has a history. The filmmaker mentioned that it will explain why Bruce Wayne had the Joker card taped to his gun, which the viewers saw in Batman v Superman, during the Knightmare sequences. DC Extended Universe (DCEU) fans have shown their eagerness to know the back story of Ben Affleck’s Batman, but as Snyder admitted himself, it seems to be unlikely to happen now. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Zack Snyder's Justice League will be arriving on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.

