Grammy Awards 2020: Aerosmith, Run-DMC Recreate 'Walk This Way'

For the 62nd Grammy Awards on January 26, the Aerosmith rocked the genre-smashing remix of 1975 single Walk This Way with Run-DMC. It was as part of a tribute performance to the classic rockers' 50-year music career and a MusiCares philanthropic honour. In the mid-1980s, the Run-DMC cover of the single gave a boost to both band's careers who were reunited on Grammy's stage in 2020. In 1986, the song got the second run for Aerosmith when they teamed up with the trio making one of the first rap-rock collaborations.

Read - Billie Eilish Becomes The Youngest Artist And The First Woman To Win 4 Major Grammy Awards

In Grammy's, Aerosmith opened their performance with Living on the Edge, however, midway through the performance Steven Tyler and Joe Perry went through the crowd to the stage in the middle of the audience and were joined by Run-DMC's Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels and Joseph 'Run' Simmons onstage who busted through the wall constructed onstage giving a treat for old-school hip hop fans. The performance of the surviving members of Run-DMC with Aerosmith delivered their signature cool and charismatic bravado.

Read - Priyanka Chopra Pays Unique Tribute To Kobe Bryant At Grammy 2020, See Pic

Lovato's emotional performance

While the bands were seen reunited after several years, American singer Demi Lovato hit the Grammy's stage after a long time with exceptional performance. About a year and a half ago, Lovato walked away from the limelight and music industry after her overdose incident in the year 2018. However, the singer’s Grammys performance announced her return to the industry. The 27-year-old introduced a new track titled Anyone at the Grammys 2020 and revealed that she wrote the songs days before her almost-fatal overdose incident. Lovato wore a white gown to deliver her performance broke down on the stage between the song.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish became only the second artist to sweep away all the four major categories in Grammy history. Christopher Cross, back in 1980 had managed to achieve this feat. Eilish is also the youngest artist to achieve four major awards at the ceremony. Billie is 18 years old whereas Christopher Cross was over a decade older when he shined at Grammys in 1980.

Read - Alicia Keys Pays Tribute To Late Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant At Grammy 2020

Read - Grammy 2020: Complete List Of Presenters: From Trevor Noah To Stevie Wonder

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.