Grant Gustin And Wife LA Thoma Are 'unbelievably Excited' To Welcome Their First Child

American actor Grant Gustin of The Flash fame and wife LA Thoma are all geared up to welcome their first bundle of joy into their family. Not so long after celebrating their second wedding anniversary, the couple announced that they are expecting their first baby by sharing an "aww-dorable" photograph of themselves with their three pooches along with an ultrasound photo. In the caption, he wrote how "unbelievably excited" he is for the baby's arrival.

The Flash star Grant Gustin is super excited to be a dad

After taking their wedding vows back in December 2018, celebrity couple Grant Gustin and LA Thoma are all set to become parents, two years after their marriage. On February 11, 2021, Grant and LA took to their respective Instagram handles to share the good news with fans by posting a cute family photo. In the photograph shared by them, the love birds posed for the camera with their four-legged companions and flashed their beaming smiles at the camera as LA held a picture of her ultrasound scan in her hand.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Gustin wrote, "Unbelievably excited. As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too." On the other hand, sharing the same photograph on her Instagram handle, Grant Gustin's wife wrote, "adding one more to the crew! The pups are thrilled :)" (sic). Soon after they broke the good news, congratulatory wishes from not only netizens but also their celebrity pals started pouring in the comment section.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Gustin and Thoma tied the knot in a Christian wedding ceremony on December 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. On December 15 last year, the Glee actor penned a heartfelt note for his wife on their second wedding anniversary by sharing a goofy picture from their wedding day. He wrote, "That’s two years. Love you more now than I did then. Truly. You inspire me to be better every day. Whether that means doing the dishes in a timely manner or just having more confidence in myself. I don’t know who I’d be without you".

Check out Grant Gustin's Instagram post below:

