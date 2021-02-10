Is Lauren London Pregnant? Actor Faces Pregnancy Rumours After An Outlet Confirms The News

Lauren London is trending on the internet after a publication confirmed the news of her pregnancy. The ATL actor was dating Nipsey Hussle before he was murdered on March 2019. Since then, she has been on the news about her alleged relationships with other celebrities. Read further to know more about Lauren London's pregnancy rumours.

Is Lauren London pregnant?

A day before, the Los Angeles Sentinel confirmed the news that Lauren London is pregnant. They wrote in the article that the actor has been in grief since she lost her lover Nipsey and since then being a mother has been an anchor through her sadness. They further added that she will be celebrating in the upcoming week with an intimate baby shower. Lauren hasn't released a statement on this yet.

The actor is a mother of two and she also takes care of Nipsey's daughter from his previous relationship. The couple welcomed their first son, Kross, in 2016. She has another son from her previous relationship with rapper Lil Wayne, named Cameron Carter. Nipsey's daughter Emani is from his previous relationship. After the death of Nipsey, Lauren took care of their son, Kross. Since Lauren London's news broke out, she became the centre of the rumours and netizens took to their social media to react to the news.

The actor has always kept a low-key profile and denied every and any rumour till date. There was a mixed reaction by the netizens, some were happy for the actor and others weren't expecting such news. Check out how netizens reacted.

Lauren London's photos

The American actor is moderately active on her social media. She uses her Instagram to share news about Nipsey's posthumous initiatives and business-related posts. She rarely posts pictures of her children. Before dating Nipsey Hussle, she was in a relationship with Trey Songz. Earlier, there were rumours that she is dating music mogul Diddy, to which she denied the rumours.

