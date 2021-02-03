Justin Hartley Gives Parental Advice To Pregnant Co-star Mandy Moore, Deets Inside

This Is Us fame Mandy Moore is all set to embrace parenthood with husband Taylor Goldsmith. Ahead of her due date, the American singer-actor has received some parenting advice from her This Is Us co-actor Justin Hartley. As reported by E! News, when Hartley made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, he candidly spoke about Moore and while doing so he also praised her.

During the interaction, Hartley opined that is hard to believe that Moore is pregnant. Calling her a ‘radiant’ woman, he added that one can never know if she is pregnant. According to Justin, Moore looks like she can run a marathon. Further on, Hartley did not fail to give Moore a piece of advice just before her delivery.

Justin asked the actor to get as much sleep she can get. He expressed that when babies come out, parents do not get much sleep. Even if one manages to get some sleep, it cannot be the same quality sleep as before, he added. The host of the show Clarkson couldn’t disagree with him and went on to share her own personal experience.

It was back in the month of September when Moore and Goldsmith first revealed their pregnancy news on Instagram. The pictures shared by her featured a set of sweet monochrome pictures of the couple beaming in happiness. The duo was seen embracing each other as they shared a contagious smile. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021”, Moore wrote in her caption. Take a look at the post below:

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith got hitched back in 2018 in an intimate backyard wedding. This past November, on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary, Moore penned down a heart-warming as a tribute to her husband. She wrote,

2 years have flown by in the blink of an eye and I remain taken aback at my incredible fortune to spend the rest of my days by your side. I’m not sure any declaration of love (here or otherwise) could do justice for just how I feel about you, about us... for what I get to carry around in my heart. Thank you for your grace, patience, humor, understanding and so much more. There is no one better, Taylor. Oh and I can’t wait to meet this baby boy of ours!! Happy Anniversary, my love.

(Image Source: Instagram - Justin Hartley(@justinhartley) & Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm))

