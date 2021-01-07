'The Cleaning Lady' Ending Explained: Does Shelly Kill Alice Too?

The Cleaning Lady spooked the audiences when it released in 2018. The Cleaning Lady cast starred Alexis Kendra, Stelio Savante and Rachel Alig in lead roles. The movie was helmed by Jon Knautz. Apart from the plot of the movie, what irked the audiences was the ending. Those who saw the movie turned to social media to decipher what the end of the movie meant. For those who want the ending of The Cleaning Lady explained, read on.

The Cleaning Lady ending explained

The plot of the movie

The movie tells the story of Alice who is a prostitute. She starts having an affair with one of her married clients Michael. One day, her bathtub gets clogged and she calls a plumber for help. One day, when she was returning home from work, she sees a creepy looking lady in her house who is holding a chunk of hair. The woman introduces herself as Shelly and says that she has come to unclog the bathtub.

Alice starts getting along with Shelly and even tells her about her affair with Michael. One day, during one of their candid conversations, Shelly tells her how her face was burned. She lies that her mother hurt her. But in reality, her mother would let men exploit Shelly for money. She resists one day and a man throws hot oil on Shelly's face. That is how her face gets scarred.

Alice starts treating Shelly kindly and even does her makeup and lends her one of her favourite dresses. Alice insists that Shelly spend the night at her place. While watching the television, Alice falls asleep. When Shelly sees Alice sleeping, she tries to touch her thighs as well, indicating that she is interested in her. Further in the movie, Shelly goes to a tattered house. Here, she calls someone to have the rat smoothie. It is later learnt that it was her mother she was feeding the rat smoothie to. Shelly wanted to take revenge on her mother for spoiling her face and childhood.

The Cleaning Lady ending explained

Shelly kidnaps Alice one day and keeps her trapped in her safe house. She also gruesomely makes her kill Michael because she assumes that Michael was not right for Alice. In the end, Shelly ends up killing everyone who tries to come between her and Alice. She only does not kill Alice because she was the one who treated her with kindness. Shelly wanted Alice all to herself. She peeks at Alice from her house where she has trapped her.

