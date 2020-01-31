Greta Gerwig Hopes To 'grow Old With Saoirse Ronan And Make Movies About Old Ladies'

Greta Gerwig, the director of Little Women, and Saoirse Ronan, who played Jo March in the film were recently interviewed together by a media portal. During the interview, Greta and Saoirse discussed how they would still like to work together even when they "are a couple of old ladies". Read on to know more details about this interview:

Greta Gerwig & Saoirse Ronan are inseparable

Greta Gerwig and actor Saoirse Ronan marked their second collaboration when they worked together in the latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel Little Women. Previously, Greta had directed Saoirse in the coming-of-age film Lady Bird.

During the interview, Saoirse Ronan revealed that whenever she and Greta got together, they would get extremely giggly and excited. Ronan described that this trait instantly connected them and they feel very lucky to have shared this connection since the first time they read the script of Lady Bird together. After this revelation by Saoirse, Greta talked about her impression of Ronan while she was reading the script of Lady Bird.

Greta said that as soon as Saoirse started reading the script, she knew it was a movie that was meant to be made. Greta further added that she finds it funny that Saoirse went from being 20 to 25 and she (Greta) went from being 30 to 35 together. Greta Gerwig also expressed that since they both grew together over the period of their two films Little Women and Lady Bird, she feels there is a certain joy to work with someone one shares this bond with. Gerwig further added that she also hopes that they get to grow old together and make movies about old ladies.

During the interview, Saoirse Ronan also revealed that she would like to write and direct after observing Greta in their last two films. While talking about directing films herself, Saoirse Ronan also called Greta Gerwig a brilliant director. Ronan concluded the interview by stating that it is inspiring to see Greta take up the role of director and do justice to it so beautifully.

Image Courtesy: Lady Bird movie Instagram, Little Women Instagram

