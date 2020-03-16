Tom Hanks' Upcoming War Drama 'Greyhound' Poster Released

Tom Hanks was recently seen in the news when it was revealed, to the dismay of the fans, that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. Rita Wilson has also been affected by the Coronavirus and fans are worried about Hanks and his wife. Amidst this, the official social media handle of Sony Pictures shared a poster of Tom Hanks’ upcoming film. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Tom Hanks’ 'Greyhound' poster released

On March 16, 2020, the official Instagram handle of Sony Pictures posted the official poster of Greyhound. The photo was captioned as, “The only thing more dangerous than the front lines was the fight to get there. Screenplay by Tom Hanks inspired by actual events, #GreyhoundMovie is only in cinemas June 2020.” Sony Pictures’ official Twitter handle also posted a trailer of the same. Here are the official posts by Sony Pictures:

The only thing more dangerous than the front lines was the fight to get there. Screenplay by @TomHanks inspired by actual events, @GreyhoundMovie comes to theaters June 12. pic.twitter.com/sequ282SHx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) March 5, 2020

For the unversed, Greyhound is an upcoming war film directed by Aaron Schneider. It will feature Tom Hanks in the role of Commander Ernest Krause. The film will also feature Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue. The film will revolve around the days of the US Army during the Second World War. The film is slated to be released on June 12, 2020, in the US.

