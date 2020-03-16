Tom Hanks Fights Nazis In His Latest Film 'Greyhound'; Watch Trailer Here

Tom Hanks has been one of the most influential stars in Hollywood who has given his audience a set of outstanding movies to watch. Tom Hanks is now going to be seen fighting the Nazis in an upcoming Sony Pictures release called Greyhound. The movie is all set to release in the year 2020 on May 7.

The Forrest Gump star was recently seen in Greyhound’s trailer which shows him as a captain that goes by the name Capt. Ernest Krause. Reportedly, the film is set in the early days of World War II and focuses on the journey of an international convoy of 37 Allied ships that manage to cross the treacherous North Atlantic while being hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi submarines. Read more about Tom Hank’s Greyhound’s latest trailer.

Tom Hanks fights the Germans in the latest Greyhound trailer

The trailer of Greyhound begins with Hanks praying for the upcoming battle after the ships have sailed out. He then reveals to his crew that this voyage will be his first crossing of the Atlantic. The crew then find out that the ships are entering enemy territory where their back up plane cover cannot reach them for five full days. Tom Hanks is leading the ship which is named, Greyhound that successfully destroys a Nazi sub, setting off a celebration and instilling the crew the confidence in the Captain.

More about Greyhound

The film stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue as prominent characters of the film. Gary Goetzman is the producer of the film. Reportedly, The film, Greyhound is derived from C.S. Forester’s novel, The Good Shepherd. Aaron Schneider was brought on board to take up the role of the film’s director. The fans have also been extremely excited to see such efforts to portray the events and happenings of WW2.

