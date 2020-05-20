Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' To Miss Theatrical Release, Will Stream Directly On Apple TV+

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people around the globe. Filming and production are shut down following the guidelines. Movies have either been delayed or are releasing directly on streaming platforms or video-on-demand. The latest film that will release straight on streaming is Greyhound starring Tom Hanks. Read to know more.

Tom Hank’s Greyhound to release on Apple TV+

Greyhound is a war drama film starring Tom Hanks in the lead, who also penned down the screenplay. The film was scheduled to have its theatrical release on June 12, 2020, but Sony Pictures postponed it indefinitely. Now it is announced that Apple TV+ has bought the films’ rights and it will directly be available on the platform for streaming. The premiere date is yet to be revealed.

Greyhound is a major addition for Apple TV+, as the platform is reportedly lacking behind its competitors like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. It would be Tom Hanks first film to the audiences after his battle with COVID-19. The actor was returning to the high seas after seven years since Captain Phillips (2013). According to a report in a daily, the film became a bidding battle between popular streamers. In the end, Apple TV+ bought the rights for it in a deal costing around $70 million, with the auction brokered by CAA Media Finance and FilmNation.

Greyhound is the biggest feature film commitment made by Apple. It indicates that the platform is setting a strong foot in the market. Apple TV Plus has made a few other acquisitions as well. It includes On the Rocks, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, Dads and Boys State along with Hala and The Elephant Queen. The streaming platform also premiered The Banker starring Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson and Nia Long, and Beastie Boys Story directed by Spike Jonze.

Greyhound is directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman. It is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester. The film follows a US Navy Commander on his first war-time assignment in command of a multi-national escort group.

They are defending a merchant ship convoy under attack by submarines in early 1942 during the Battle of the Atlantic, only months after the U.S. officially entered World War II. Tom Hanks plays Commander Ernest Krause, USN who struggles with self-doubt and personal demons while commanding his ship and its crew fighting the enemy. The film also features Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Elisabeth Shue, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Karl Glusman and Tom Brittney.

