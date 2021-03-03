Grimes Digital Art Collection 'WarNymph' Sold For $5.8 Million In Just 20 Minutes

Singer Grimes recently made the headlines by auctioning a collection of digital artwork. She had announced the auction through her official Twitter handle. A lot of people had shown their interest in the thread of the tweets. According to a report by businessinsider.in, Grimes digital art collection which she auctioned off recently has fetched a whopping $5.8 million in under 20 minutes. For all the people who are wondering about the Grimes digital art collection, here is everything you need to know.

Grimes sells digital art collection for $5.8 million in 20 minutes

The singer had launched her digital art collection WarNymph this Sunday. Over the last few weeks the sale of non-fungible tokens, NFT’s have increased tremendously. The NFTs operate as a unique type of digital asset or token. In some instances, they have been sold for millions of dollars apiece. This has contributed to making the crypto-art market valued at over $100 million, added the report. The 10 NFTs from Grimes digital art collection have fetched in over $5.8 million in just under 20 minutes.

NFT drop in 20 mins 🧚🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LChtcudm1O — ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) February 28, 2021

All the pieces from the auction had garnered attention from the buyers. One such piece was that of an image of a baby guarding mars. It was traded at over $300,000 in just under 10 minutes. Grimes had announced that she is selling the digital artworks on the NFT trading platform Nifty Gateway. Grimes digital art collection was in collaboration with her brother Mac Boucher who has also worked with her previously.

Grimes digital art collection

Some of the artworks include ethereal images of a baby with wings in space while some pieces are set to new music from Grimes. The singer is planning to give a portion of the proceeds to Carbon 180. It is a non-profit organisation that is working on reducing carbon emissions. Grimes’ partner Elon Musk had also been outspoken about reducing carbon emissions. The report mentioned that the recent NFT collection by Grimes is one of the many that she plans to sell. She had revealed that she is creating a mythical universe called Oth3rkin and WarNymph would be evolving as a part of it. She sold her last art piece from the collection Death of the Old on Monday for around $400,000.

Dropping NFTs tomorrow at 2pm EST. enter the void pic.twitter.com/l9fNFUCheX — ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) February 28, 2021

Grimes net worth

Grimes is a popular songwriter and musician. According to a report by celebritynetworth.com, Grimes net worth is estimated to be at $3 million. Most of her income is from her songs and albums. She is currently in a relationship with billionaire Elon Musk. The couple welcomed a baby boy in May 2020.

