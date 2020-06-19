'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' Director James Gunn Hints This May Be The Last Film In Series

Guardians of The Galaxy 3 director James Gunn has hinted at a possible exit from the Marvel Universe and has also spoken about Guardians of The Galaxy 3 being the last film in the franchise. The fans were involved in a question and answer session held by the director. It was in this session that he revealed that perhaps Guardians of The Galaxy 3 may be his last film in the franchise.

Guardians of The Galaxy 3 director James Gunn hints at last film

As the question and answer round continued, James Gunn went on to discuss several things regarding his film and his personal life. At one instance a fan asked him if he saw a possibility of a fourth Guardians of The Galaxy movie in the making. Answering this question James Gunn replied by saying that Guardians of The Galaxy 3 may be the last film for him. He further added that the film he is currently working on maybe the last one with the entire crew as well, thus hinting that the film may be the last in the franchise.

However, James Gunn did add that he cannot be sure for certain and said, “but you never know”. Thus keeping the hopes of fans still high. Guardians of The Galaxy 3 is one of the most anticipated Marvel films currently. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are excited to see what the future holds for Peter Quill and his gang especially after the events of Endgame. The end sequence featuring the Guardians of The Galaxy with Thor raised several questions as to what the future can look like for them.

In an interview from 2018 with a news portal, James Gunn had mentioned that Guardians of The Galaxy 3 may probably be the last film in the series. He added that the third Guardians of The Galaxy film will complete the story that he has tried to tell over the span of three films. However, fans have been eagerly waiting for the series and wish to see the outcome of the film as soon as possible. James Gunn will also be on board with DC’s Suicide Squad and fans of the director are excited to watch another project taken up by him, according to a news portal.

