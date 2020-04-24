James Gunn Dedicates ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Films To His Late Father In Heartfelt Post

James Gunn has directed two Guardians of the Galaxy films to date and is also on the cards to direct the third instalment of the franchise. Both the previous Guardians of the Galaxy films have proven to be a critical and commercial success and have also won the hearts of many fans with characters like Groot and Rocket Raccoon. Now, director James Gunn has made a heartfelt post and dedicated the films to his late father.

James Gunn's post

James Gunn recently participated in a 'Quarantine Watch Party' where the cast of the film came together and watched Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Sean Gunn and various others were watching the film being in their homes and live-tweeting their thoughts and sharing insights with fans. In one of the scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, James Gunn's parents make a small cameo. James Gunn posted a heartfelt tweet as the film was coming to a close and reminded his fanbase that the film is actually dedicated to his father.

That’s my Mom & my Dad saying “what is it”? My Dad passed away a few months ago. I was able to dedicate the two Guardians movies to my Mom & him at the premiere of this movie. This is a good time to remind everyone this movie is dedicated to him #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

This is not the first time James Gunn has been vocal about dedicating both the Guardians of the Galaxy films to his family. Back in 2019, the director had revealed it initially that the one his greatest joys in life was to stand on the premiere stage with his parents. James Gunn feels that while Guardians of the Galaxy speaks about mother's love, its sequel is based on father's love.

One of the great joys of my life was standing on stage at the premiere of GotG Vol 2 & having my Mom & Dad stand up as I dedicated the films to them. Vol 1 is about a mother’s love for her son. Vol 2 is about a father’s. With my Dad’s passing 3 weeks ago, it means even more. https://t.co/TiMBai6Q6R — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 21, 2019

