Becky Lynch Set To Join MCU, Could Appear In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 With Batista

After WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made a cameo in the premiere episode of Billions season 5, rumours started flying around that Lynch could appear in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie. Those rumours gained momentum when the host of Netflix’s The Call Sheet podcast, Kris Tapley, took to Twitter and wrote that ‘Becky Lynch is in a certain upcoming Marvel movie’. Kris Tapley had also shared a promo of Billions' season 5 premiere episode featuring Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch grabbing Hollywood's eye. (Psst: She's also in a certain upcoming Marvel movie...) https://t.co/Ses4qx2sNK — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) May 2, 2020

While many fans think the news is false, there are some who believe that there are a few Marvel characters that Becky Lynch could possibly portray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Few have claimed that Becky Lynch will play Tarantula, Paladin or other characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many fans think Becky Lynch should play Elsa Bloodstone because Lynch has all the characteristics needed to play Bloodstone. Just like Bloodstone, Becky Lynch has orange hair and considerable physical strength.

Becky Lynch in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Interestingly, Elsa Bloodstone is a monster hunter who has worked with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' in the comics. Fans took to social media to say that they cannot wait to see Becky Lynch’s Bloodstone interact with Dave Bautista’s 'Drax' in the upcoming movie. Dave Bautista or Batista is a former WWE star turned actor who has worked in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies including the Guardians of the Galaxy duology, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Some fans believe Becky Lynch could work with Dave Bautista in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which is scheduled to release at the end of 2021 or early 2022. Apart from Bautista’s Drax, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will see the return of Chris Pratt as 'Star-Lord', Pom Klementieff as 'Mentis', Vin Diesel as 'Groot', Bradley Cooper as 'Rocket the Racoon’, Karen Gillan as 'Nebula', and Zoe Saldana as 'Gamora' to the franchise.

