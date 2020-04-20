Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn reveals his favourite superhero movie

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn is ensuring that he tries to entertain and engage his fans. At a time when the entire world is beneath quarantine, Gunn is active on social media interacting with his fans and sharing some attention-grabbing anecdotes and information about his movies and favourite superhero film.

James Gunn reveals his favourite superhero film

The actor who indulged in several Q&A sessions with his fans and followers got a chance to answer an interesting question which was about the director’s favourite superhero movie. Out of all the superhero films, James said his favourite is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Marvel’s animated action film had hit the big screens in 2018 and turned out to be an overnight success. The film which did extremely well in terms of numbers, was appreciated by the critics and audiences.

As per reports, the much-loved film also brought home an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. According to reports, the film is also headed for a second instalment which is slated to hit the theatres in 2022. Meanwhile, James also revealed that he is busy editing the upcoming DC film The Suicide Squad, while practising social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the film will have an ensemble star-cast including Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney, who will reprise their roles from the 2016 film. Apart from these actors, the film will also feature Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior.

The director reportedly shared the list of his 54 favourite action movies of all time and it featured some of the greatest action films of all time. The list included Die Hard (1988), Kung Fu Hustle (2004), Lady Vengeance (2005), Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003), V for Vendetta (2006), John Wick (2014) among others.

