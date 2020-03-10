'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Cast To Feature In 'Thor: Love And Thunder': Report

The Guardians of the Galaxy heroes will reportedly feature in Thor: Love and Thunder, actor Vin Diesel has revealed. He was speaking at a conference to promote his new movie Bloodshot when he accidentally slipped the news, confirmed reports.

He told the media that he was waiting and was very excited for his friend James Gunn, the director of the Guardians movies to knock this next one out of the park. He added saying that the director Taika Waititi took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it soon. He said inadvertently that Thor will also, as the director talked to me about, Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy while speaking with the media reporters.

Realizing that he had given out discreet information he quickly said that perhaps he shouldn’t have spoken about that and he may have said too much. While discussing his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Diesel revealed that his work as the character Groot wouldn't be solely confined to the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie, dropping further clues.

Roles of the character unsure

The fans, however, suspected this to happen after they watched last year’s Avengers: Endgame. As the plot hasn’t been revealed, therefore the role of the characters, big or small in the fourth Thor movie is hard to speculate. Vin hadn’t revealed how the characters will fit in the movie plot, confirmed media reports.

According to reports, Taika Waititi also wants Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to feature in his upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. If speculations are to be believed, Reynolds will be seen sharing the big-screen with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and others in the most eagerly awaited movie by the fans. The two Marvel superheroes are also being talked about coming face to face in Thor: Love and Thunder, but for now, nothing has been officially confirmed as per the media reports.

