The Crown Actor Emma Corrin Asks Writers To Add 'graphic' Scenes To Portray Bulimia

Emma Corrin who plays the character of Princess Diana in the British series The Crown has opened up about how she wanted to portray her character having bulimia which a serious eating disorder. She has asked the writers of the script to make some changes for the same. Read ahead to know what changes Emma Corrin asked her writers to make.

Emma Corrin asks the writer to make changes in the script for the proper portrayal of bulimia

According to a report by Daily Mail, Emma Corrin asked the writers to include the scenes of Princess Diana vomiting to properly portray her eating disorder. She wanted the scenes of Diana vomiting to be added to make it look more real. She said that she wanted to portray it in an honest way. She also explained that this was necessary because it wouldn’t do justice to the ones who are suffering from it.

Princess Diana first revealed that she was suffering from bulimia during her jaw-dropping interview with Panorama. The interview was taken by Martin Bashir in 1995. The report also mentions that the producers of The Crown are working with an organisation called BEAT to take their inputs on the correct portrayal of bulimia and that it is sensitively handled. BEAT is an eating disorder charity organisation.

According to a report by The Sun, the eating disorder will be depicted in three of the ten episodes. The fourth season, too, will consist of ten episodes. It will shed light on the Royal Family members’ life between 1979 to 1990. These episodes are reported to have a disclaimer for them as well that viewers discretion is required.

It is also reported that Princess Diana developed bulimia after her marriage with Prine Charles failed. Emma Corrin also has said that people should not shy away from these conversations. Princess Diana herself was very vocal about her eating disorder which was very admirable to Emma. She further explained that she related to the pressure of looking thin and glamorous and she also said that social media played an important role in deciding how to look a certain way.

The fourth season of The Crown is widely anticipated by the fans of the show. It will show Diana’s entry into the Royal Family as Prince Charles wife. The two got married in 1981. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and tells the story of the Royal family.

Image courtesy- @emmalouisecorrin Instagram

