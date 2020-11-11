Clare Crawley Admits She Is Ready To Have Babies With Fiance Dale Moss

The Bachelorette’s former star Clare Crawley got engaged to Dale Moss. She also admitted that she fell in love with him during the show. When asked about her what is the next step for her in their relationship, she excitedly said that she wants to have babies now. Read ahead to know more.

Clare Crawley wants to have babies with fiance Dale Moss

According to a report by Vulture, Clare Crawley and fiance Dale Moss appeared on a special segment of The Bachelorette where they engaged in a candid chat with the host of the show Chris Harrison. During the chat, Crawley showed Hairrson her engagement ring and spoke at length about her relationship with Dale Moss. When Criss asked her what is the next step in their relationship, she unhesitantly and excitedly said that she wants to have babies now.

Dale Moss said that they want to get married first. To this, Clare Crawley tweaked her response by saying that whatever happens first. Crawley also added that she is excited to start their new lives together and want to get to know each other better. She also said that she had stalked Moss on Instagram and found that their interests were similar.

Recently, speculations were rife about Clare having spoken to Dale before the show. Their contracts do not allow the lead or the contestants to interact with others before the shoot. Her decision to quit the show came as surprise for the makers of the show and even the audiences. She also denied having spoken to Dale and admitted that she felt sad when her fans did not believe her. She also hoped that her fans and the audiences of the show would be happy for her.

The makers of The Bachelorette have chosen a new lead to replace Clare Crawley. Tayshia Adams has replaced Crawley. The latter said that she is very happy that Adams has taken over.

The Bachelorette is one of the most-watched dating reality shows. It has 16 seasons so far. The plot of the show revolves around a woman who dates many men over several weeks to find her soulmate. The show is available for streaming on Hulu.

Image courtesy- @clarecrawley Instagram

