Hollywood Celebs Quiz: Do You Know Which Celebs Have 'Roxy' Or 'Kenobi' As Their Pet Dog?

Dogs are among the most loved pet animals around the globe. Many Hollywood celebrities have one or more dogs with whom they are often seen hanging out with. Take the quiz and check out if you can guess the celebrity's name based on their dogs' name.

Guess the Hollywood celebs based on their dog's name

1. Which celebrity has a Bulldog named Hobbs?

Dwayne Johnson

Vin Diesel

Jason Statham

Bruce Willis

2. Which celebrity's dogs names are Roxy and Roscoe?

Kevin Hart

Will Smith

Chadwick Boseman

Samuel L. Jackson

3. Which two Marvel actors’ dog names are Dodger and Tessa?

Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo

Chris Evans and Tom Holland

Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Pratt

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston

4. Which celebrity has three dogs named Asia, Koji and Gustavo?

Shakira

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Jennifer Lopez

5. Which celebrity’s dogs’ names are Dali and Alegra?

Jake Gyllenhaal

Ryan Gosling

James McAvoy

Hugh Jackman

6. Which two celebrities have the same dog name, Norman?

Kim Kardashian and Courtney Cox

Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Aniston

Khloé Kardashian and Lisa Kudrow

Kris Jenner and Christina Pickles

7. Which celebrity has three dogs named Hank, Pepper and Lou?

Tom Hanks

Gwyneth Paltrow

Reese Witherspoon

Idris Elba

8. Which celebrity couple has a dog named Stella?

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Henry and Liv Lo Golding

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

Matt and Luciana Damon

9. Which celebrity's dog name is Vincent the Dog?

Snoop Dog

Lil Wayne

Kanye West

Wiz Khalifa

10. Which celebrity's dog name is Kenobi, based on Star Wars character?

Brie Larson

Natalie Portman

Anne Hathaway

Daisy Ridley

Answers

1. Which celebrity has a Bulldog named Hobbs?

Dwayne Johnson

2. Which celebrity's dogs names are Roxy and Roscoe?

Kevin Hart

3. Which two Marvel actors’ dog names are Dodger and Tessa?

Chris Evans and Tom Holland

4. Which celebrity has three dogs named Asia, Koji and Gustavo?

Lady Gaga

5. Which celebrity’s dogs’ names are Dali and Alegra?

Hugh Jackman

6. Which two celebrities have the same dog name, Norman?

Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Aniston

7. Which celebrity has three dogs named Hank, Pepper and Lou?

Reese Witherspoon

8. Which celebrity couple has a dog named Stella?

Henry and Liv Lo Golding

9. Which celebrity's dog name is Vincent the Dog?

Wiz Khalifa

10. Which celebrity's dog name is Kenobi, based on Star Wars character?

Anne Hathaway

