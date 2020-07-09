Last Updated:

Hollywood Celebs Quiz: Do You Know Which Celebs Have 'Roxy' Or 'Kenobi' As Their Pet Dog?

Hollywood celeb quiz is here, take the quiz and check out if you can recognize your favourite celebs based on the name of their pet dog/dogs. Have a look.

Written By
Shakir Khan
Hollywood celeb quiz

Dogs are among the most loved pet animals around the globe. Many Hollywood celebrities have one or more dogs with whom they are often seen hanging out with. Take the quiz and check out if you can guess the celebrity's name based on their dogs' name.

Guess the Hollywood celebs based on their dog's name 

1. Which celebrity has a Bulldog named Hobbs?

  • Dwayne Johnson
  • Vin Diesel
  • Jason Statham
  • Bruce Willis

2. Which celebrity's dogs names are Roxy and Roscoe?

  • Kevin Hart
  • Will Smith 
  • Chadwick Boseman 
  • Samuel L. Jackson

3. Which two Marvel actors’ dog names are Dodger and Tessa?

  • Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo
  • Chris Evans and Tom Holland
  • Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Pratt
  • Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston

4. Which celebrity has three dogs named Asia, Koji and Gustavo?

  • Shakira
  • Katy Perry
  • Lady Gaga
  • Jennifer Lopez

5. Which celebrity’s dogs’ names are Dali and Alegra?

  • Jake Gyllenhaal
  • Ryan Gosling
  • James McAvoy
  • Hugh Jackman

6. Which two celebrities have the same dog name, Norman?

  • Kim Kardashian and Courtney Cox
  • Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Aniston
  • Khloé Kardashian and Lisa Kudrow
  • Kris Jenner and Christina Pickles

7. Which celebrity has three dogs named Hank, Pepper and Lou?

  • Tom Hanks
  • Gwyneth Paltrow
  • Reese Witherspoon
  • Idris Elba

8. Which celebrity couple has a dog named Stella?

  • Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
  • Henry and Liv Lo Golding
  • John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
  • Matt and Luciana Damon

9. Which celebrity's dog name is Vincent the Dog?

  • Snoop Dog 
  • Lil Wayne
  • Kanye West 
  • Wiz Khalifa

10. Which celebrity's dog name is Kenobi, based on Star Wars character?

  • Brie Larson
  • Natalie Portman
  • Anne Hathaway 
  • Daisy Ridley 

Answers 

1. Which celebrity has a Bulldog named Hobbs?

  • Dwayne Johnson
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

2. Which celebrity's dogs names are Roxy and Roscoe?

  • Kevin Hart
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

3. Which two Marvel actors’ dog names are Dodger and Tessa?

  • Chris Evans and Tom Holland

4. Which celebrity has three dogs named Asia, Koji and Gustavo?

  • Lady Gaga
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

5. Which celebrity’s dogs’ names are Dali and Alegra?

  • Hugh Jackman
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

6. Which two celebrities have the same dog name, Norman?

  • Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Aniston

7. Which celebrity has three dogs named Hank, Pepper and Lou?

  • Reese Witherspoon
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

8. Which celebrity couple has a dog named Stella?

  • Henry and Liv Lo Golding
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Henry Golding (@henrygolding) on

9. Which celebrity's dog name is Vincent the Dog?

  • Wiz Khalifa

10. Which celebrity's dog name is Kenobi, based on Star Wars character?

  • Anne Hathaway 

 

 

