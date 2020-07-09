Hollywood Celebs Quiz: Do You Know Which Celebs Have 'Roxy' Or 'Kenobi' As Their Pet Dog?

Dogs are among the most loved pet animals around the globe. Many Hollywood celebrities have one or more dogs with whom they are often seen hanging out with. Take the quiz and check out if you can guess the celebrity's name based on their dogs' name.
Guess the Hollywood celebs based on their dog's name
1. Which celebrity has a Bulldog named Hobbs?
- Dwayne Johnson
- Vin Diesel
- Jason Statham
- Bruce Willis
2. Which celebrity's dogs names are Roxy and Roscoe?
- Kevin Hart
- Will Smith
- Chadwick Boseman
- Samuel L. Jackson
3. Which two Marvel actors’ dog names are Dodger and Tessa?
- Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo
- Chris Evans and Tom Holland
- Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Pratt
- Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston
4. Which celebrity has three dogs named Asia, Koji and Gustavo?
- Shakira
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Jennifer Lopez
5. Which celebrity’s dogs’ names are Dali and Alegra?
- Jake Gyllenhaal
- Ryan Gosling
- James McAvoy
- Hugh Jackman
6. Which two celebrities have the same dog name, Norman?
- Kim Kardashian and Courtney Cox
- Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Aniston
- Khloé Kardashian and Lisa Kudrow
- Kris Jenner and Christina Pickles
7. Which celebrity has three dogs named Hank, Pepper and Lou?
- Tom Hanks
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Reese Witherspoon
- Idris Elba
8. Which celebrity couple has a dog named Stella?
- Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
- Henry and Liv Lo Golding
- John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
- Matt and Luciana Damon
9. Which celebrity's dog name is Vincent the Dog?
- Snoop Dog
- Lil Wayne
- Kanye West
- Wiz Khalifa
10. Which celebrity's dog name is Kenobi, based on Star Wars character?
- Brie Larson
- Natalie Portman
- Anne Hathaway
- Daisy Ridley
Answers
1. Which celebrity has a Bulldog named Hobbs?
2. Which celebrity's dogs names are Roxy and Roscoe?
3. Which two Marvel actors’ dog names are Dodger and Tessa?
- Chris Evans and Tom Holland
4. Which celebrity has three dogs named Asia, Koji and Gustavo?
5. Which celebrity’s dogs’ names are Dali and Alegra?
6. Which two celebrities have the same dog name, Norman?
- Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Aniston
7. Which celebrity has three dogs named Hank, Pepper and Lou?
8. Which celebrity couple has a dog named Stella?
9. Which celebrity's dog name is Vincent the Dog?
10. Which celebrity's dog name is Kenobi, based on Star Wars character?
