Guillermo Del Toro, Salma Hayek And Others Join Hands To Help Over 30,000 Mexican Workers

Acclaimed Mexican filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro G Inarritu, along with actor Salma Hayek, have joined hands to supports Mexican workers. Along with several others, the Hollywood celebs have come together to form Sifonoforo, which is an Audiovisual Emergency Fund.

Sifonoforo to fund BPL Mexican workers

According to reports, Guillermo del Toro, Salma Hayek, Alejandro G Inarritu, and others have come forward to help the below-poverty-line Mexican workers and have formed the Sifonoforo fund. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several livelihoods have been affected, include those of daily wage workers and the fund aims to help them.

According to the Mexican Academy of Film Arts and Science, also known as AMACC, over 30 thousand families have lost their income source, and there is still uncertainty about when work will resume. Thus, filmmakers and actors have stepped forward to help them out by creating a fund of these families. The official site of AMACC also states that their “most vulnerable collaborators” cannot continue waiting.

Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Inarritu spoke at the launch event of the initiative and said that those who make films are a “fragile tribe”. He then said that there are many people in the world of cinema who carry out ordinary tasks but these tasks are “extraordinary” in their own specificity, adding that it takes years to learn those skills. Inarritu, calling filmmakers a ''tribe of gypsies'', said that this indefinite pause has led to these ''species being endangered''.

Inarritu added that they have created Sifonoforo for them, which is made of actors and filmmakers who are set on uplifting those who have been hit hard by the pandemic. Workers can reach to the official site of Sifonoforo and apply for help.

The fund is also accepting donations and will continue to work until its resources do not get depleted, Inarritu added. The page has several guidelines and requirements that one needs to meet in order to reap its benefits. It came into being on Thursday, June 11. Hollywood elite are also taking to their social media handles to promote it.

