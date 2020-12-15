Guillermo Del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' Finally Wraps Up Shooting, Gets A New Release Date

Nightmare Alley is an upcoming and awaited American psychological thriller movie, directed by Guillermo del Toro. If it wouldn’t have been for the pandemic, the movie would have already released and would probably be ruling the hearts of many by now. But, the director for the movie, Guillermo del Toro has recently revealed that the cast and crew has finally wrapped up shooting for the movie and has now revealed the new Nightmare Alley release date. Read further ahead to know more about Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Nightmare Alley.

Also Read | 'Ella Enchanted' Cast: All About Anne Hathaway, Hugh Dancy Starrer

Nightmare Alley’s new release date

Recently, on December 14, 2020, Guillermo del Toro took to his official Twitter handle in order to retweet a video that was tweeted by Tyler Cobaugh where he retweeted a video that was put up by Searchlight Pictures official Twitter handle. In the video, the director can be seen revealing that the makers of Nightmare Alley have finally wrapped up shooting for the thriller drama. Nightmare Alley release date is now set on December 2021.

Congrats to @RealGDT on wrapping @Nightmare_Alley I have worked on now two productions ( I’m a production assistant and have worked now on 2 COVID ZONE TEAM’s) and it’s not easy even now to finish a production so it’s remarkable during a pandemic when a film wraps 😊 https://t.co/t14BeFDpdq — The Guest “𝕋𝕨𝕠ℙ𝕠𝕚𝕟𝕥𝟘” (@TylerCobaugh) December 14, 2020

Also Read | 'Jabardast Ashiq 2' Cast: List Of All Actors And Characters They Play

The plot for Nightmare Alley revolves around a very young person who works at the carnival. He has the talent of manipulating people with a couple of very well-chosen words. The man decides to team up with a very dangerous psychiatrist. The movie is based on a novel of the same name, written by William Lindsay Gresham. This movie will serve as the follow-up movie for Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning movie, The Shape of Water. The movie casts Bradley Cooper to play the lead character of the man who works at the carnival and Cate Blanchett to play the lead character of the dangerous psychiatrist. Nightmare Alley also casts Roony Mara as one more person who works at the carnival, Willem Dafoe as the head barker of the show named Clem, Ron Perlman as the “strongman” named Bruno, and Richard Jenkins to play the character who is a part of the very “high society people”.

Also Read | 'Pralay The Destroyer' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This Action Film

Guillermo del Toro had announced the project in 2017, revealing that he would be writing and directing this movie. Initially, Leonardo DiCaprio was in the talks to play the lead character for the movie. But, by June 2019, Bradley Cooper was cast to replace Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Also Read | 'White House Down' Cast List Of Actors And The Characters They Played In The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.