'Jabardast Ashiq 2' Cast: List Of All Actors And Characters They Play

Jabardast Ashiq 2 is a Hindi dubbed film which came out earlier this year. The Telugu version named Aadu Magaadra Bujji released in 2013 and is a romantic action film. The film was directed by Krishnareddy Gangadhasuu and is produced by S N Reddy and M Subbarreddy. The film revolves around two different love stories and how their lives are interconnected. If you are wondering about the Jabardast Ashiq 2 cast, here is a list of all the actors in the film.

READ MORE: 'Oopiri' Cast: List Of All Actors And The Characters They Played In The 2016 Tamil Movie

The cast of 'Jabardast Ashiq 2': List of all the actors and characters they play

Sudheer Babu as Siddhu

Sudheer Babu plays the role of Siddhu. Siddhu is one of the most prominent Jabardast Ashiq 2 characters. Siddhu's character is a little mischievous but an easy-going person who falls in love with a dangerous and powerful gangsters sister, Indu. Some of the notable works of Sudheer babu Posani are Baaghi, Ye Maaya Chesave and Sammohanam.

Asmita Sood as Indu

Asmita Sood plays the role of Indu. Indu is Siddhu's love interest and Cherry's sister. Indu has been protected and pampered by her brother for the longest time. When she finally has finds love her overprotective brother is against their relationship. Asmita Sood debuted in 2011, in the Telugu film, Brammigadi. Her notable projects include Poison, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil.

READ MORE: Tamannah Bhatia Replaced Shruti Haasan In 'Oopiri'; Read Trivia

Randhir Gattla as Cherry

Randhir Gattla plays the role of Cherry in the movie. Cherry has always been protective of his sister and is considered a dangerous man. Cherry also finds love in the movie and is sweet to her. This contrasting trait adds a little humour to the story. Randhir Gattla's works that he is known for include, Maharshi and Kathanam.

READ MORE: #SundayFunday: Let Tamannaah Bhatia Be Your Sunday Fitness Guide; Check Out

Poonam Kaur as Anjali

Poonam Kaur plays the role of Anjali in the Jabardast Ashiq 2 cast. Anjali is Cherry's love interest in the film. Poonam Kaur has worked in a number of films and some of her hits include, Gaganam, Souryam, Nagavalli and Vedi.

Rachana Maurya (Guest Appearance)

Rachana Maurya is famous for her dance skills and is predominantly seen in various dance numbers. The actor makes a special appearance in an item song of the film. Some of Rachana Maurya other projects include Drohi, Bangaram and Vandae Maattharam.

READ MORE: Tamannaah Bhatia Slams Trolls Who Called Her 'fat' When She Was Recovering From COVID-19

Other prominent members of the cast of 'Jabardast Ashiq 2'

Ajay as Shankar Anna and Naresh as Siddhu’s father. Prudhviraj, Krishna Bhagavaan and Suman Setty. Chanti, Saikumar Pampana and Karate Kalyani can also be seen playing titular roles in the film.

READ MORE: #SundayFunday: Let Tamannaah Bhatia Be Your Sunday Fitness Guide; Check Out

IMAGE CREDITS: @yuppflix IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.