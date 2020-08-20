Guillermo Del Toro's Netflix 'Pinocchio' Stop-motion Film Lands A Star-studded Cast

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro has found a home for his dream project Pinocchio at Netflix. The major streaming platform has announced on their social media that the stop-motion film will feature an extended cast of talented actors ranging from Tilda Swinton to Evann McGregor. However, Pinocchio will be voiced by newcomer Gregory Mann. Check out the cast of Guillermo del Toro's Netflix adaptation of Pinocchio below -

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio cast

Introducing the epic cast of @RealGDT's stop-motion PINOCCHIO film:



Newcomer Gregory Mann as Pinocchio

Ewan McGregor as Cricket

David Bradley as Gepetto



Plus:

Tilda Swinton

Christoph Waltz

Finn Wolfhard

Cate Blanchett

John Turturro

Ron Perlman

Tim Blake Nelson

Burn Gorman pic.twitter.com/Jo5HtfdVc4 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 19, 2020

Netflix, along with the film's cast, has also revealed a synopsis for Pinocchio. Check it out below -

Set during the rise of Fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, PINOCCHIO — a musical directed by del Toro and Mark Gustafson (FANTASTIC MR. FOX) with a score by Alexandre Desplat — is a story of love and disobedience as Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.

This version of Carlo Collodi's original tale will be a stop-motion animated musical. Even McGregor will be voicing Jiminy Cricket along with David Bradley voicing Geppetto. David has been known to play the character of Argus Filch in the Harry Potter franchise and also featured in Game of Thrones. The star-studded voice acting cast includes Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Time Blake Nelson ad Bur Gorman along with Tilda Swinton and Christoph Waltz.

Pinocchio will be bankrolled by del Toro, Lisa Henson and Alex Bulkley along with Corey Campodonico from the ShadowMachine. Besides this, Bianca Lista from The Jim Henson Company. The principal photography of the film kicked-off back in fall 2019 in Portland, Oregon. The production has reportedly continued uninterrupted in the wake of COVID-19. Pinocchio was intended for a theatre release but has now partnered with Netflix.

Guillermo del Toro has released a public statement writing that he found the 'perfect partner' with Netflix after years of pursuing his dream project. Netflix and del Toro have worked extensively to curate a star cast which best fits the film. In conclusion, the director shared that the ideal medium to retell the classic story of Pinocchio was through stop-motion animation. The film is expected to land during the first half of 2021.

