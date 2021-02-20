Edgar Wright Set To Direct The Adaptation Of Stephen King's 'The Running Man'

Filmmaker Edgar Wright is all set to adapt renowned author Stephen King's 1982 novel The Running Man. Stephen King is one of the most renowned authors around the world. Many of his books have been adapted into films, television series, comic books, and miniseries.

Edgar Wright to helm the adaptation of 'The Running Man'

Deadline has reported that Paramount Pictures is signing a deal with Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Baby Driver) to develop and direct a fresh adaptation of The Running Man. It is a futuristic novel by Stephen King that he first published under the pseudonym, Richard Bachman. The story shows the United States of America in the year 2025, four years from now but 23 years from the time the novel was released. The novel talks about a period where the economy in ruins and violence being escalated dramatically.

The Running Man was first adapted in 1987 into a film with the same name. Directed by Paul Michael Glaser, it starred Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead. It has been reported that the upcoming project would not be a remake of that and is expected to stay more faithful to the novel’s source material. The script is co-written by Michael Bacall and Edgar Wright from a story by the latter.

Simon Kinberg (X-Men, Dark Phoenix) will produce under Kinberg’s Genre Films banner, alongside Nira Park from Edgar Wright’s Complete Fiction banner, and Genre Films’ Audrey Chon. Kinberg brought the idea to Emma Watts, based on their long relationship, and then he pitched Wright. While the filmmaker is very selective, the prospect of a new The Running Man has been intriguing for him, as per reports.

Paramount Pictures has put the project as their top priority, as per reports. The dystopian thriller is considered relevant by many with its collision between pop cultures and politics. It had been in the limelight even before social media gave it a boost. Alex Jackson is overseeing the adaptation at Paramount. Currently, there are no actors attached to the movie. More announcements will be made in the future regarding the film.

