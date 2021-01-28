Watch: Jason Statham And Aubrey Plaza's BTS Video From Guy Ritchie's Spy Comedy Film

Fans are very excited to watch Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham together on the big screen in their upcoming spy comedy. Recently, some footage from Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza’s movie was showed off on the internet. Read further ahead to know more about the footage that has been going viral from Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza’s movie.

Footage from Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza’s movie

Guy Ritchie has been producing some of the very exciting projects like the “billion-dollar hit” Aladdin remake, The Gentleman and now this upcoming spy comedy starring the Happiest Season actor Aubrey Plaza and his longtime friend actor Jason Statham.

Recently, Guy Ritchie took to his official Instagram handle in order to share a glimpse from the “week two” of them shooting the movie. Through the caption, Guy Ritchie also revealed that after shooting in Doha for a week, they are now shooting in Turkey for “week two”. The caption for the clip read, “Week two, Turkey. (Week one was Doha). Some old friends and some new-onset. #UntitledGuyRitchieFilm @jasonstatham @plazadeaubrey @thebugzymalone @caryelwes”.

Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza’s movie started shooting in the middle of January 2021 in Doha, Qatar, and have now moved to Antalya, Turkey. The plot of this movie revolves around the story of Orson Fortune (played by Jason Statham) who is an M16 agent. He has been recruited by a global intelligence agency in order to track down and also stop a deadly new weapon from being sold in the market. He will be closely working with Sarah Fidel (played by Aubrey Plaza) who is a CIA high technical expert. According to reports from CinemaBlend, Elwes could be playing the character of Greg Simmonds who is a billionaire and the arms broker responsible for the sale of the deadly weapon. But, this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Guy Ritchie is best known for getting together some of the great on-screen pairings together like Robert Downey Jr- Jude law in the Sherlock Holmes movie franchise and U.N.C.L.E starring Armie Hammer- Henry Cavill. Fans are waiting to see if Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham will also impress the audience with their on-screen chemistry. Even though no official release date for the movie is announced yet, it is expected to arrive in the theatres by the end of this year (2021).

