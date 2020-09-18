Gwen Stefani Literally Replaces Ex-husband Gavin Rossdale With Beau Blake Shelton; See

On Thursday, September 17, Gwen Stefani took a jibe at ex-husband Gavin Rossdale by literally editing him out of a picture. This dramatic move of the musician has created a massive stir amongst fans, who are literally left shocked. It so happened that Gwen posted a picture of herself with beau Blake Shelton informing fans about their latest date night at the ACMA Awards. However, fans were quick to notice that the picture was photoshopped and that her ex-husband’s place in the photo was replaced by Blake.

Original photo

In September 2014, Gwen took to Instagram, to share a picture of herself with then-husband Gavin Rossdale. While Gwen has donned a black crop top which is topped with an oversized matching jacket. On the other hand, Gavin has opted for a casual look. The duo smile as the camera captures them. Take a look:

Edited photo

Now, in her latest Instagram post, Gwen appears in the same look and pose as the previous picture but this time she is standing alongside boyfriend Blake. Fans were quick to notice the musician’s dramatic move which has set the internet ablaze. See the edited photo here:

Fans react:

As soon as the photo was uploaded on Instagram, it took social media by storm. While some couldn’t believe that Gwen just pulled off the move, others literally felt like ‘SCREAMING’. A few users also expressed that they were unhappy with Gwen, however, the post served as an amusement to many. Here’s a little glimpse of how fans are reacting on Instagram:

ALSO READ| Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Relationship Timeline From 2014-2020, Details Inside

ALSO READ| Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Release New Countryside Romantic Song 'Happy Anywhere'

ALSO READ| Dua Lipa's Upcoming Remix Album To Feature Gwen Stefani And Mark Ronson

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton relationship

Gwen and Blake are one of the power couples of Hollywood as well as the music industry. The couple recently celebrated their fourth anniversary together, earlier this month. The duo met each other back in 2014 on the sets of The Voice when Gwen replaced Christina Aguilera as the judge. Christina had to opt-out of the show as she was expecting her second child.

Love brew between the two and they have stayed together ever since. Although rumours of separation prevailed online, however, the two never opened about their rough patch officially. On the work front, the love-birds recently collaborated for ‘Happy Anywhere’. Check it out here:

ALSO READ| John Legend Takes A Playful Dig At Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton On 'The Voice' Promo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.