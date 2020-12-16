Gwen Stefani Opens Up About How She Almost Cancelled Her Proposal On Kelly Clarkson's Show

Gwen Stefani has amassed a huge fan following because of her music and songs. She has gotten engaged to singer Blake Shelton. Recently, she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed how she was about to cancel her own proposal. She recalled the entire day when she and her family were on a trip together along with Blake Shelton. Read ahead to know more about Gwen Stefani’s engagement.

Gwen Stefani’s engagement to Blake Shelton

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, singer and songwriter Gwen Stefani revealed how she almost had cancelled her own proposal. During the candid chat, the host of the show Kelly Clarkson asked Stefani to reveal the details of her dreamy proposal. To this, Gwen replied that she was trying to cancel the family trip to Oklahoma because the COVID situation was getting complicated. She wanted to get out of Oklahoma. She added that her family and she got it together and eventually went ahead with the trip.

About how Blake Shelton popped the big question, Gwern Stefani said that Shelton got down on one knee to start the fireplace of the vacation house. He, then, asked Gwen to open the cabinet and get the firestarter. When Gwen opened the cabinet, there was a ring sitting inside a box and that’s how he asked her to marry her.

She also revealed that nobody except her dad knew that he was going to propose to her. Shelton went the old-fashioned way and told Stefani’s father on the occasion of her birthday that he wants to marry her. Gwen further added that she was so excited when he proposed and her whole family came running to the spot upon hearing her voice, and this is why she does not have the video of her reaction.

Blake Shelton had earlier been on the Bobby Bones Show where he revealed that he had been hiding the engagement ring in the compartment on the door of his truck for a week. He also said that he wanted to do it in front of Stefani’s children and family. He further added that he did not this moment to be private and wanted her children to be a part of it. Gwen Stefani's engagement to Blake Shelton was announced on October 27. The couple has been dating since 2015.

Image courtesy- @gwenstefani Instagram

