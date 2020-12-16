Kylie Jenner tops Forbes 2020 list of highest-paid celebs, beats brother-in-law Kanye West

American media personality and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has been crowned the highest-paid celebrity of 2020 by Forbes. According to E-News, the top-earning stars in the world earned a combined USD 6.1 billion in 2020 with Kylie Jenner and Kanye West at the top of the list. Apart from her history with Forbes, the financial experts there calculated that her earning this year is USD 590 million after she sold a majority of her beauty brand's stake to Coty Inc.

Kylie Jenner ranks on Forbes list

Ranked at No. 2, on the list by making USD 170 million was American rapper and record producer Kanye West, who is also coincidentally Kylie's brother-in-law. The aspiring politician has his Adidas partnership to thank for this hefty payday. According to the international media outlet, in addition to Tyler Perry, Howard Stern, and Dwayne Johnson, other A-listers also include athletes like Roger Federer, Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar helped round out the top 10. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry, this year's combined total of USD 6.1 billion was USD 200 million lesser than that of 2019.

Ahead of Christmas festivities, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner shared a video on her official YouTube channel where she can be seen baking Christmas-themed Grinch cupcakes with daughter Stormi. The video showcasing the mother-daughter duo spending some quality time together and baking a cake has been well-loved by her fans. The five-minute-long recording was shared on Jenner’s official YouTube channel on November 19. “Kylie Jenner: Grinch Cupcakes with Stormi,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The recording opens to a shot of Jenner and Stormi standing behind a kitchen island wearing matching Grinch sweaters. The mother-daughter duo starts making the sweet treats by mixing sticks of unsalted butter.

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram)

