Gwen Stefani Wishes Her Wedding With Blake Shelton 'rather Not Be In A COVID Situation'

The Voice judge Gwen Stefani has now revealed some intriguing details of her nuptials with musician Blake Shelton. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest on Monday, December 7, the singer candidly spoke of her wedding and hoped that her parents attend it amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During the interaction, Gwen said that she has now reached a point where she just wants her parents to be there at her wedding.

Elaborating more about her concern, the singer detailed how her parents did not visit her on Thanksgiving because they were scared about contracting the contagious COVID-19 virus. Gwen also wished for a COVID-19 free situation. Talking about the same, Gwen said that she would rather not have the ‘masks kind of thing’. According to her, even if she cuts down to just being around family on her wedding day, it would still be ‘too many people’ for COVID and hence the couple is waiting to see and notice the situations in following months.

While talking about her engagement, Gwen Stefani gushed that the couple is ‘excited’ as she feels ‘they are meant to be’. Reflecting on her life over the past couple of years where people speculated that the celebrity couple has already married and having to deflect constant rumours of engagement and secretive wedding, now they are really ‘engaged’, Gwen feels that is funny and ‘feels weird’. Gwen chuckled as she said she feels nothing less than a ‘cartoon’. It is nice to be ‘floating, happy and engaged’, she added.

The celebrity couple announced their engagement on Instagram with fans back in the month of October. Fans are desperately waiting for the couple to unveil their wedding date. The power couples of Hollywood celebrated their fourth anniversary in September. The duo met each other back in 2014 on the sets of The Voice when Gwen replaced Christina Aguilera as the judge. Christina had to opt-out of the show as she was expecting her second child. Love brew between the two and they have stayed together ever since. Check out their engagement post here:

