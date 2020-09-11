Gwyneth Paltrow's 'The Goop Lab' Renewed For Season 2; Talks About The Accusations

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who is known for her documentary series The Goop Lab, is renewed for its second season only on Netflix. The documentary series is based on the actor’s lifestyle and wellness empire. Recently during an interview, the actor opened up about the accusations of peddling pseudoscience and much more.

During an interview with Variety, the actor went on to talk about the topic and the views. Paltrow said that she will never understand the level of fascination and projection. She added that they do not want to change the conversation just so that they could please everybody. Gwyneth also revealed that what they do, they do it in full integrity and also love what they do. She added that it does not matter if people are trying to get attention for writing about them.

About season 2

According to reports, The Goop Lab will return for another round of six, 30-minute episodes focusing on intimacy and female empowerment. The production on Goop Lab season 2 has yet to begin, and a release date has not yet been set by the makers of the show.

Paltrow returns one of the hosts of the series and an executive producer alongside Goop's Chief Creative Officer Elise Loehnen and Shauna Minoprio. The show is also co-produced with Boardwalk Pictures, which also includes Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard as the executive producers.

About season 1

The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow is a Netflix documentary series that revolves around Goop, a lifestyle and fitness company founded by Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow. The six-part documentaries highlight Gwyneth and her Goop employees grappling with a variety of topics such as energy healing, exorcism, cold therapy, anti-ageing, and female sexuality. All the episodes of The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow released at once on Netflix on January 24, 2020. Season one garnered mixed reviews from fans and viewers.

On the work front

The actor was also seen in the Netflix TV series titled, The Politician. The series also stars Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, Laura Dreyfuss, Julia Schlaepfer, David Corenswet, Rahne Jones, Theo Germaine, and Benjamin Barrett in crucial roles. The show released on September 27, 2019, and has also been garnering a strong viewership from fans and viewers.

