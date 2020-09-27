Gwyneth Paltrow's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Actor?

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow, known for her films like Shakespeare in Love, Sliding Doors, Emma, Iron Man 3, and more, has turned a year older. The 47-year-old actor has made her name in the film industry with her acting skills and more. The actor is also a mother of two Apple Martin and Moses Martin and is often seen having some quality time with them.

Gwyneth also enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she goes on to keep updating fans about her personal and professional life. She has also received several accolades for her films and acting skills. If you are a Gwyneth Paltrow’s fan, here’s a quiz based on her personal, professional work. Take a look at the quiz below.

Gwyneth Paltrow was born to which famous actor?

Sissy Spacek

Diane Keaton

Carrie Fisher

Blythe Danner

Which are the two actors that Gwyneth had a relationship with?

Brad Pitt and Matt Damon

Brad Pitt and Josh Hartnett

Ben Affleck and Edward Norton

Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck

From which of the following films was Gwyneth Paltrow's debut role?

Grease

Saturday Night Fever

Labamba

Shout

Which 'Friends' fame did Gwyneth Paltrow co-star in the film titled 'Pallbearer'?

David Schwimmer

Matt Leblanc

Matthew Perry

Matthew Baker

Which of the following is not one of Gwyneth Paltrow's films?

Emma

Patch Adams

Hook

Great Expectations

Which movie had Gwyneth dressed as a boy?

Sliding Doors

Shakespeare in Love

Great Expectations

Shallow Hal

What is the name of lifestyle company Gwyneth Paltrow created in 2008?

Loop

Stoop

Goop

Doop

For which clothing company did Gwyneth Paltrow model when she was younger?

Levis

Esprit

Roots

Guess

What is the name of the song from the movie 'Duets' that Gwyneth goes on to song?

Cruise Together

Cruisin'

Cruise with me

Time To Cruise

In what other language is Gwyneth Paltrow reasonably fluent?

Spanish

French

Irish

German

Which of Gwyneth Paltrow's movies did her husband plot to kill her?

A Perfect Murder

Shallow Hal

Hush

Sliding Doors

Answers:

Blythe Danner

Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck

Shout

David Schwimmer

Patch Adams

Shakespeare in Love

Goop

Esprit

Cruisin'

French

A Perfect Murder

