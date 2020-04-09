Gwyneth Paltrow Gets 'moral Support' From Her Kids While Working From Home

Coronavirus or COVID-19 is affecting people around the world. It has led to a lockdown in several countries and people are working from home. Production and filming are shut down, but Gwyneth Paltrow is seen working from home for her lifestyle brand Goop while enjoying the support from her children. Read to know more.

Also Read | Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Daughter Apple Finds Her 'embarrassing'

Gwyneth Paltrow gets kids moral support while WFH

Gwyneth Paltrow took to her Instagram handle, where she has more than 6 million followers to share a selfie with her kids. She has two children, a daughter Apple who is 14 years old and a son Moses who is 12, from her ex-husband Chris Martin. Paltrow mentioned, “WFH with some moral support” in her caption. Take a look at her post.

Also Read | What Gwyneth Paltrow Eats In A Day? Check Out The MCU Star's Diet Plan

Recently in a YouTube video, Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk opened up about what life has been for their family in quarantine. Paltrow said that they are really lucky to have a really solid relationship, but they are also in the house with the kids and it is pretty close quarters. She added that she thinks they all feel, especially her teenagers right now, are feeling really pent up, especially Apple, who is a really social creature.

Also Read | Gwyneth Paltrow’s Quotes On Beauty Will Definitely Make You Feel Empowered

Like many people around the world, Gwyneth Paltrow is trying to run her business from home while in quarantine due to coronavirus pandemic. She has been urging fans to support the needy in such a situation. Check a few of her social distancing posts.

Also Read | Gwyneth Paltrow Shares A Selfie, Expresses Concerns Over Coronavirus Outbreak; See Post

Gwyneth Paltrow last appeared on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame (2019). She plays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She appeared in a documentary series The Goop Lab on Netflix which began streaming on January 24, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.