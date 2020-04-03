Gwyneth Paltrow’s Quotes On Beauty Will Definitely Make You Feel Empowered

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the finest American actors, singers, authors, and businesspersons. She has received numerous accolades for her work, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Her films have grossed $3.3 billion at the U.S. box office and $8.8 billion worldwide. Along with being an over-achiever, Gwyneth is also a motivational speaker. Here are some great quotes by Gwyneth Paltrow on beauty. Read ahead to know more-

Gwyneth Paltrow’s quotes on beauty

Beauty, to me, is about being comfortable in your own skin. That, or a kick-ass red lipstick.

The best way to mend a broken heart is time and girlfriends.

Invest in what's real. Clean as you go. Drink while you cook. Make it fun. It doesn't have to be complicated. It will be what it will be.

It doesn't matter what anyone else thinks. It matters what you think of yourself and what your children think. So if anyone is going to ask my advice, I'd say, do what is right for you and don't give a shit what anyone else thinks

When I pass a flowering zucchini plant in a garden, my heart skips a beat.

Other motivational quotes by Gwyneth Paltrow

I know what I want to do, and I’m going to do it. I don’t care so much about the men, but I wish women were slightly more understanding of other women. A lot of women reporters try to pit me against other women doing entrepreneurial things. There is room for everybody.

We are always trying to reconcile all these different parts of ourselves. We want something beautiful or to get a girl crush on someone, but we also want to understand ourselves better – we want better relationships. Women are so multifaceted. There are more materialistic, shallower sides to us, and there are profound sides to us. We are capable of holding a lot.

