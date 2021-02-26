Gwyneth Paltrow On Diet Plan That Helped Her Lose 11 Lbs She Gained During Lockdown

American actor & businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow is in the news after she talked about a diet plan that helped her shed the extra pounds she gained during COVID-19 quarantine. A while after recovering from coronavirus, Paltrow talked about her new eating plan on Dr Will Cole's Dear Media podcast. Read on to know more about Gwyneth Paltrow weight loss.

Gwyneth Paltrow talks about a new eating plan

As reported on People, Gwyneth Paltrow talked about her struggles with metabolism and subsequent weight gain. She stated that she had noticed her metabolism slowing down in the last couple of years. She added saying that being 48 years old, generally women lose up to 30 per cent of their metabolic speed, but apart from this, she also believes that due to her COVID-19 diagnosis, her metabolism might have been affected as well.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently mentioned that she had tested positive for COVID-19 early on during 2020. She mentioned that her ability to quickly lose weight had been waned, ever since she suffered and recovered from COVID-19 last year. Paltrow thus added that she has returned to her favourite bone broth diet, along with Dr Cole's Ketotarion diet and intermittent fasting. She believes that the combination of all three has already helped her lose weight. She ended the podcast by saying that after being on her new diet plan, she feels amazing, and has lost 11 lbs ever since she has started her diet plan.

She also shared a post on her Instagram, captioning it as, "This year, I’ve been working with my dear friend and functional medicine practitioner @drwillcole and experimenting with the program from his new book, Intuitive Fasting. Will's clear but flexible, the four-week plan combines intuitive eating with intermittent fasting and Ketotarian foods. It's designed to optimize our well-being and set us up to feel our best for all the other weeks to come. This is not a book of dogma. It will not punish you or restrict you. If there’s anything difficult in these pages, it is Will’s request that we are willing to listen to ourselves, to our own bodies, to our intuition. @drwillcole, thank you for guiding me and for helping me feel my best in a long time. I can’t wait for you all to read Intuitive Fasting and experience Will’s magic, too."

Gwyneth Paltrow's COVID-19 diagnosis

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed on her website Goop saying that she was diagnosed with coronavirus last year. She had also mentioned on her website that she turned to Dr Cole, who is a functional medicine practitioner, to treat some of the long-term effects of the virus she has had. However, a day ago, the NHS head has urged caution over Paltrow's regime for treating the long-term effects of the virus, they also warned the public against her kombucha and kimchi advice. Even the UK medical director rebuked her intuitive fasting approach for recovery from long-term effects of COVID, as reported on BBC and The Guardian.

