Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why The Shine Of Acting Wore Off For Her After Winning An Oscar

Gwyneth Paltrow began her acting career in 1991 and since then has worked in over 50 films. The Flesh and Bone actor recently said that she doesn't love acting that much. Paltrow's last film as the lead was in 2015 when she starred alongside Johnny Depp in Mortdecai. Read on to know why Gwyneth stated that the shine of acting wore off after she won an Academy Award.

Also Read | Glenn Close Admits That Gwyneth Paltrow's 1999 Oscar Win 'didn't Make Sense' To Her

Also Read | Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Her 48th In 'birthday Suit'; Daughter Apple Drops Funny Comment

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why the shine of acting wore off

Gwyneth Paltrow, in less than ten years into her career, Gwyneth won an Oscar for her performance in the movie, Shakespeare in Love, in 1999. In an interview with US radio station Sirius XM, the actor said that she lost direction after winning an Academy Award, and part of the shine of acting wore off because of the intense public scrutiny. She even cut down on filming and movie-making after she realized that she doesn't love the craft of acting that much.

Also Read | Gwyneth Paltrow Sells Lamp Made Out Of A Loaf Of Bread On Her Business Brand Goop

The Sylvia star's last film as a lead released back in 2015 and since then she has appeared in Avengers films Infinity War and Endgame, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, as the character Pepper Potts. Talking about it, Paltrow explained that she was 26 years old, didn't love acting, and when she hit the bullseye by winning the Oscar, she thought to herself about what to do next or which direction to go in.

On the interview, she said, "This wasn't conscious at the time. And part of the shine of acting wore off [from] being in such intense public scrutiny, being a kid who's living every break-up on every headline, being criticised for everything you do, say and wear." One can hear her say that she is such a homebody. "You know me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. I don't want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. It's just not who I am."

Also Read | Gwyneth Paltrow On Co-parenting With Chris Martin: 'Some Days Are Good, Some Are Bad'

Gwyneth Paltrow's movies

Paltrow began her career in 1991 with the film Shout. The 48-year-old actor has appeared in 53 movies to date and has also appeared on several television shows. Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar-winning film Shakespeare in Love released in the year 1998 and she was immensely praised for her portrayal of the character Viola De Lesseps. Her famous works include Mortdecai, Country Strong, Infamous, Love and Other Disasters, The Good Night among others.

Image Credits: Gwyneth Paltrow Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.