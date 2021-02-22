Gwyneth Paltrow Receives Backlash For Claiming To Start The 'face-mask' Trend

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow in an interview with The New York Times talked about setting a trend of wearing masks. After the interview, the actor has been facing backlash from netizens. She claimed in the interview that she was the first person to wear a mask and that she started the trend. Read further to know more about Gwyneth Paltrow's controversy.

Gwyneth Paltrow's face mask controversy

In February, the Goop founder took to her Twitter to share a picture of her wearing a black face mask, while travelling. In the caption, she mentioned she is going to Paris and she has no idea what might be the reason but she is going to wear a mask and sleep. The caption reads, "En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently. [face mask emoticon]." Check out the picture.

Later, during the interview with The New York Times, a question was asked about her selfie. To this, she replied that she has faced familiar things in life. She added that if she does something early, people say, “What is she doing? She’s insane.” and then she added that after such questions it is adopted by culture. She further added that she wore it while she was on the plane but did not wear it to the function she went to. She continued that she got COVID-19 when she came back and she was the first person that she knew who caught the virus.

Netizens have been going all out to slam Paltrow. They have been sharing the screenshot of the interview and have been slamming her for saying that she was the one to start the trend. One of the Twitter users shared the screenshot and said 'Ok Gwyneth calm down". Check out the reactions of other Twitter users.

ok gwyneth calm down pic.twitter.com/4egHOdAldd — joshua gutterman tranen (@jdgtranen) February 20, 2021

Gwyneth Paltrow claims she started face mask trend pic.twitter.com/bERDd745dq — I hate trump (@willowhalliwell) February 21, 2021

one thing you can always count on is gwyneth paltrow being completely self centered and never making any sense https://t.co/l9kqgDHxFs — taylor (taylor’s version) (@thejedilorian) February 22, 2021

On the Work Front

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for movies like Seven, Emma, Sliding Doors, and Shallow Hal. The actor also portrays the character of Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She appeared in Marvel movies like Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3 and others. She has also ventured into lifestyle newsletter and founded Goop.

