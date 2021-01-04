'Aladdin' Actor Siddharth Nigam Shares His New Year Resolution For An 'exciting 2021'

Aladdin: Naam To Suna Hoga actor Siddharth Nigam spoke candidly in an interview with Telly Chakkar and revealed his plans for the New Year. The actor has been dominating the television space with his impressive work with the serial Aladdin: Naam To Suna Hoga. He has garnered tremendous praise and appreciation from fans and has thus set his goals for the New Year accordingly. Siddharth Nigam also spoke about how he celebrated New Year’s party with the pandemic situation.

Aladdin actor Siddharth Nigam shares his New Year resolution

Speaking primarily about his New Year goals, Siddharth Nigam, who is known for his incredible fitness and toned body, said that he would like to focus on that aspect. He said that he wishes to level up his fitness goals and thus set new achievements in terms of his dedication towards it.

The actor then said that he is also quite keen on travelling this year. He added that travelling is one of his most important resolutions as he couldn’t do much of it last year due to the pandemic situation. Nigam further said that travelling to all the different places is on his bucket list and he wishes to fulfill those in 2021. Having said that, the actor also pointed out that he will be following all the necessary safety measures if he does plan on travelling anytime soon.

Speaking a bit further in terms of his career, the actor said that he wishes to help others who look forward to making a career in fitness and athletics. He said that he will be working on his brand closely to help people achieve their goals. Siddharth Nigam then spoke about some interesting projects that he has lined up for the year 2021. Thus, the actor expressed that he is excited and looks forward to having an exciting 2021.

Siddharth Nigam later spoke a bit about his celebrations for New Year. The actor said that he celebrated the New Year party this time with his family and close friends. He said that it was a small party with limited people and good food. Siddharth said that they enjoyed a lot and danced to their heart's content at the small house party. He told the above mentioned news portal that the pandemic taught him a valuable lesson of spending quality time with loved ones and thus he enjoyed this year’s party as he was closer to the ones he loves most.

