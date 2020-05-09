Gwyneth Paltrow Says Elon Musk Beat Her & Chris For The Weirdest Baby Name In The World

Gwyneth Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin made headlines a few years ago for daughter’s name. Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow named their daughter Apple Martin. Gwyneth Paltrow has recently revealed that she and Chris Martin might have been beaten by Elon Musk and his girlfriend for the ‘most controversial baby name’.

Earlier this week, the 48-year-old SpaceX CEO announced that he and his 32-year-old girlfriend have been blessed with a baby boy. He also revealed that they have decided to name their son as X Æ A-12. Since then the name of Elon Musk’s son is taking the internet by storm. Reacting to the same, Gwyneth Paltrow recently commented on a post by an entertainment magazine. The post talked about Elon Musk and his girlfriend explaining how to pronounce their son’s name X Æ A-12. The caption of the post read as, “Elon Musk explained how to pronounce his and #grimes' baby's name, X Æ A-12. #linkinbio and best of luck,”. Gwyneth Paltrow commented on the post. Her comment read as, “#chrismartin I think we got beat for most controversial baby name.” The former couple has two children together, Apple and Moses.

Ever since Elon Musk announced the news of his baby boy X Æ A-12, the internet is flooded by the reactions on this. A lot of people have been asking about the pronunciation of the name. During a recent media interaction, Elon Musk revealed that it was his girlfriend Grimes who came up with the name.

He also talked about how to pronounce it. Elon Musk said that it is just the letter X at the start and then Æis pronounced as Ash. Talking about his contribution in the name, Elon Musk revealed that A-12 is his contribution. He further revealed that Archangel 12 is the precursor to the plane, SR-71. Elon Musk’s girlfriend took to her twitter to explain a detailed break down of the name X Æ A-12.

See the tweet here

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram & Elon Musk Twitter

