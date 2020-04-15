Gwyneth Paltrow Was Fired From Her First Job At The Age Of 12; Know Why Here

Gwyneth Paltrow, the daughter of actor Blythe Banner and late director/producer, Bruce Paltrow, is one of the finest American actors, singers, authors, and businesspersons. She has received numerous accolades for her work, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Her films have grossed $3.3 billion at the US box office and $8.8 billion worldwide.

Along with being an over-achiever, Gwyneth is also a motivational speaker. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Gwyneth Paltrow had revealed that she was fired from her first job at the age of 12. Read ahead to know more-

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she was fired from her 1st job at the age of 12

Gwyneth Paltrow is an actor and the successful founder of a lifestyle company. During an interview with a leading daily, she revealed that she was fired from her first job when she was just 12 years old. She was working at a toy store on New York’s Madison Avenue back then. She was removed from the job because she failed to turn up for work while on school holidays.

On the subject, Gwyneth Paltrow said that she got fired because she went on spring break, but she didn’t tell her boss and didn’t show up for work. She thought that the world stops when you go on spring break, she said. She was devastated, but it was a good lesson, added the Oscar-winning actor.

During another interview with an entertainment daily, when Gwyneth was asked about her school days, she revealed that back in the days, along with her friends, she used to go to the ‘upscale’ nightclubs, where she felt very ‘sophisticated’. She said that all of them thought they were so sophisticated, talking about Dostoyevsky and cutting school to go to the Met.

