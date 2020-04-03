Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin Named Their Daughter Apple For This Reason

The Iron Man fame Gwyneth Paltrow revealed why she named her baby girl Apple. In October 2002, the diva met Chris Martin and the duo then fell in love with each other. They got married in December 2003 and Gwyneth Paltrow was pregnant at the time of their wedding. Soon the duo welcomed baby girl, Apple in their lives.

When asked why she named her Apple, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that when she was pregnant, her daddy suggested if it is a baby girl, her name should be Apple. Upon hearing that, Gwyneth Paltrow said that it sounded very sweet to her. The name Apple conjured a lovely picture for her. Apples are sweet and they are wholesome, along with that, it is biblical too, Gwyneth Paltrow added.

Before marrying Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly dated Brad Pitt for four years. However, the duo called off their engagement because the Gwyneth was reportedly not ready for marriage. The diva was also linked with Ben Affleck in the year 1999. However, in 2002 she met Chris Martin and got married to him. The duo has two kids together namely Apple and Moses.

Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly cut down on work after she became a mother. In the year 2006, the diva suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her son Moses. Gwyneth Paltrow officially announced that her separation from Chris Martin in the year 2014. After ten years, the duo parted ways and the diva described the process as 'Conscious Uncoupling'.

Gwyneth Paltrow was last seen on the big screen in one of the biggest blockbuster movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame. The movie was helmed by Joe Russo and Anthony. The movie featured an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Scarlet Johansson, Chris Evan, Chris Hemsworth and many more. The plot of the movie featured surviving members of the Avengers and their allies attempt to reverse the damage caused by Thanos in Infinity War.

