Gwyneth Paltrow's Donation Backfires As Fans Reveal It Is Her "least Favourite" Dress

Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow recently decided to auction off her Oscars 2000 dress for Leonardo DiCaprio's charity. 'All-In-One Challenge'. However, it seems her kind gesture has backfired while followers even slammed her for it. Apparently, her Oscar 2000 dress is Paltrow's "least" favourite and this revelation did not sit well with netizens.

Gwyneth Paltrow's donation garners heat from netizens

The dress in question is a hand-beaded silver creation by Calvin Klein that Gywneth Paltrow wore the Oscars red carpet. Adding a post on her social media about her donation, Paltrow wrote the dress held sentimental value for her. She also told her Instagram followers that she chose this dress because “It’s very end-of-the-’90s, which is back in style now" and also, "it was a good one to donate".

However, this statement seemed to have contradicted Gywneth Paltrow's earlier opinion about the dress. The actor was earlier quoted saying, "It’s an okay dress but not Oscars material. I chose it because I wanted to disappear that year". This was not well received by some of her fans who thought the actor was not being kind in gesture.

Fans react to Gwyneth Paltrow's dress auction

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the many celebrities who pledged their support for the challenge. Matthew McConaughey reportedly announced that his donations would allow a fan to accompany him to a University of Texas football game. Ellen DeGeneres donated $1 million to the cause. All the proceeds from the challenge will reportedly be given to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, The World Central Kitchen and America’s Food Fund.

