Naomi Campbell Reveals She Only Has One Meal A Day, Says Her 'lunch Is Like Dinner'

Naomi Campbell in a recent interview revealed that she only intakes one meal in a day. During the interview, she also revealed her health secrets that help her maintain her physique at 49. Naomi also detailed her cheat meals during the interview.

Naomi Campbell talks about cheat meals and diets

Naomi Campbell is part of the original 90s model clan. Apart from modelling Naomi has taken up several other roles. She is not only a model but also an actor and an activist. Apart from her several endeavours, Naomi Campbell is also known for maintaining her slender physique at the of 49.

Recently, in an interview with a media portal, Naomi Campbell spilled some beans about her health mantras. She said that she only has one meal a day. She only eats her lunch. Naomi further added that she treats her lunch like her dinner.

Furthermore, she also talked about her cheat meals and days. She revealed that Sunday is her cheat day. Hence to treat herself she will make desserts, cakes, and puddings. During the interview, she further added that she does not use dairy products. She also uses gluten-free products. Reflecting on her modelling days, Naomi Campbell revealed that few days before fashion shows she used to fast for days.

Talking about healthy food consumption, Naomi said that now she eats when she feels like and does not like to starve herself. Sometimes she also prefers to skip meals and just sustain on water and juices for a day. She further added that a lot of her diet changes depend on her mood.

