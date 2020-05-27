Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber Threaten To Sue Surgeon Who Claimed The Model Got A Nose Job

Hailey Baldwin becomes controversy's favourite child with bold revelations about her relationship with Justin Bieber. Not only that, but the young model is also threatening to file a lawsuit against a surgeon who claimed Hailey Baldwin has undergone several surgeries to look the way she does now. Coming to her defence was her husband, Justin Bieber who gave back a fitting reply to the man.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber slap a lawsuit on LA plastic surgeon

A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon by the name of Daniel Barrett recently claimed in a TikTok video that Hailey Baldwin has undergone multiple plastic surgeries. Sharing two of Hailey Baldwin's photos, one from many years ago and one of now, he asked in the video what viewers thought about the model's nose.

The plastic surgeon also alleged that it was "impossible" to have a nose like Baldwin's without a "little help" from surgeons. Not only this, but Barrett also claimed that she had undergone other surgeries as well, like a skin tightening procedure, jawline contouring, genioplasty and fillers for her lips and cheeks.

Also Read: Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Bemoans Haircut Attempts On Dog, Says 'he Looks Like Dobby'

However, these statements did not sit well with Hailey Baldwin and her husband, Justin Bieber. The couple is now threatening the surgeon with a lawsuit for using Baldwin's "name, image and likeness" to “commercially advertise" his plastic surgery practice and to spread false, uncorroborated claims that Hailey Baldwin has undergone plastic surgery.

The legal document of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber threatening to bring down a lawsuit against the plastic surgeon has also gone viral on the internet. It states:

These flagrant and conscious infringements of our Clients’ rights constitute a number of violations including, without limitation: misappropriation of name, likeness, image, and persona for commercial purposes, misrepresentation, defamation, slander, false light, violation of rights of publicity, copyright infringement, trademark and service mark infringement, unfair competition, dilution, and interference with our Clients’ contractual obligations to third parties.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Admits She Didn't See Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Marriage Coming

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have asked Daniel Barrett to issue a public apology and remove all unauthorised content related to the model. However, the surgeon said in an interview with an entertainment portal that he had created the video only after seeing a similar post on a fan page who alleged that the model had undergone surgery. Take a look:

Also Read: Hailey Baldwin Confesses To Being "ridden With Guilt" During First Few Months Of Marriage

Also Read: Hailey Baldwin On Handling 2016 Breakup With Justin Bieber; Says 'I Was On My Own'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.