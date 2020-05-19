Hailey Baldwin Confesses To Being "ridden With Guilt" During First Few Months Of Marriage

The Hollywood power couple, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber and grabbing headlines even during the quarantine. From making posting adorable photos together on social media to hosting virtual chat shows to confessions, they seem to be doing it all. In a recent virtual conversation with Hailey's church Hillsong's YouTube channel, she opened up about her marriage to Justin.

Hailey Baldwin's confession about her marriage with Justin Bieber

During the conversation, Hailey Baldwin revealed how the first few months of her marriage were a struggle for her. She also talked about the part guilt has always played in her life. Explaining the statement Hailey said she put on "extra guilt" on herself to be a good girl. However, soon she realized this was not "realistic". She continued that there were things everyone wished they did not do or mistakes they did not make.

Also Read: Hailey Baldwin Is Glad That Justin Bieber Postponed His 'Changes' Tour

Hailey Baldwin continued that during the first few months of her marriage to Justin Bieber she still felt guilty. She wished she got married to him with a "free and clean slate". But she quickly learned that every decision or mistake had led to her being married to Justin and be his wife. She also revealed that she learned her mistakes did not define her a person.

Also Read: Hailey Baldwin, Selena, And Others Show Ways To Rock Short-hair Styles | See Pics

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber had recently confessed on his Facebook live session called Biebers on Watch that he wished he had not gotten physically intimate with anyone other than Hailey Baldwin. This he said when asked if there was anything he would change if he had the opportunity to go back to the past. However, Hailey Baldwin had a different answer saying she felt differently on the subject.

Also Read: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Hailey Baldwin's Family; Read

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber seem to be having a great time being in quarantine together and also managed to keep their fans entertained. A few weeks back, Hailey and Justin hosted a virtual conversation with Hailey's best friend, Kendall Jenner. When asked if she had ever visioned Hailey Baldwin's marriage to Justin Bieber, the latter replied "no" but she hoped. Later she added jokingly that if Hailey and Justin split in the future she would be "team Hailey".

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Admits She Didn't See Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Marriage Coming

Also Read: Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber's Relationship Timeline Over The Years; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.