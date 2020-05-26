Hailey Baldwin On Handling 2016 Breakup With Justin Bieber; Says 'I Was On My Own'

Hollywood couple, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have started a Facebook show called The Biebers on Watch. On the recent episode of the show, Baldwin opened up about her and Justin's 2016 breakup. She got candid about how she dealt with it and "didn't throw" herself into a new relationship.

Hailey Bieber says, "I was on my own, essentially"

On the show, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin talked about their relationship and their 2016 breakup. Justin asked Hailey how did she forgive him and learn to trust him so much so that she said yes to his marriage proposal, especially after the breakup. Hailey replied saying that both of them were not "ended" and she "was on [her] own" after the breakup.

Also Read: Hailey Baldwin Is Glad That Justin Bieber Postponed His 'Changes' Tour

Hailey Baldwin also went on to say that there 2016 breakup was not on good terms. But even though it was hard for her, she did not "throw" herself into a new relationship. She tried to engage herself in other things to distract herself. She would try to forget the matter by hanging out with other people but did not look for someone to fill Justin Bieber's void in her life.

Also Read: Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Bemoans Haircut Attempts On Dog, Says 'he Looks Like Dobby'

Going on to explain further, Hailey Baldwin said that she let herself "feel" the emotions and grieved over her breakup with Justin Bieber. She had also termed it "a very dramatic excommunication" during an interview with a daily portal in 2019. Hailey also added that she worked a lot and by the time they were together again she felt she had experienced enough.

Also Read: Justin Bieber Ends His Hand Emoji Challenge With A Kiss On Hailey Baldwin's Cheek; Watch

Soon after their 2016 split, Justin Bieber had reportedly got back together with his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Talking about this, Hailey Baldwin said that although she was sure about her feelings, she was "confused" and in "doubts" about Justin's love life with Selena. Hailey added that since they had a lot of mutual friends, she constantly heard from them how well Justin was doing in life. At this point in the Facebook show, Justin cut in saying he felt that both he and Hailey needed to "exercise forgiveness" before getting back together.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Admits She Didn't See Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Marriage Coming

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a bad breakup in 2016 and things did not end well between them. However, in an interview with an entertainment portal that every year, Justin predicted that he would marry Hailey ultimately and was working hard to not hurt her anymore. Meanwhile, right after their breakup, Hailey Baldwin was spotted hanging out with Shawn Mendes, Cameron Dallas and Drake but none of them was reportedly serious.

Also Read: Hailey Baldwin Confesses To Being "ridden With Guilt" During First Few Months Of Marriage

Also Read: Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber's Relationship Timeline Over The Years; Read Here

Image credit: Hailey Baldwin Instagram, Justin Bieber Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.