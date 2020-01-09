Justin Bieber Reveals Battling Lyme Disease; Facts You Need To Know About The Rare Disease

Canadian singer Justin Bieber on Wednesday (January 8, 2020), in a social media post, revealed that he would be releasing a documentary series on his YouTube channel. The documentary series that chronicles how Justin Bieber dealt with the adversities of Lyme Disease, will reportedly be released on January 27, 2020.

In the social media post, the singer revealed that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, an infection reportedly caused due to climate crisis. Here is all you need to know about Lyme disease.

What is Lyme disease?

According to a media report, Lyme Disease is a bacterial infection carried through ticks, which can be identified by rashes, fever, body aches, headache and fatigue, among others.

Reportedly, 70-80% of patients experience Lyme disease with a small rash, that develops and starts itching and paining. Doctors reportedly call this rash erythema migrans, that expand slowly.

A statement from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, America, states that every year more than 3,00,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease.

How to get treated from Lyme disease?

According to a medical portal, early stages of Lyme disease is treated with oral antibiotics, which usually continue for 14 to 21 days. Many-a-times, when the infection causes damages in the central nervous system of the patient, doctors reportedly opt for intravenous antibiotics.

These treatment techniques can often lead to a decrease in white blood cell count or diarrhoea. Reportedly, most people, regardless of treatment, recover completely. According to reports, each year the state health departments report more than 30,000 cases of Lyme diseases, and with the climate crisis at the brim, the warmer temperature is reportedly making people sicker.

