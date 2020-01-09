Selena Gomez Reveals How Taylor Swift Stood By Her After Split With Justin Bieber!

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are among the biggest names in the industry. The two are not only singing sensations but are the closest of friends in the music industry. The artists have often been seen supporting each other on social media. From Selena sticking by Taylor as she called out Scooter Braun last year to Taylor doubling up a cheerleader for Selena following the release of Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now! Fans of the singers have witnessed their friendship growing with every passing year. Now, Selena revealed more on her relationship with Taylor.

Selena’s BFF Taylor stood by her all the time

Selena Gomez who is all set to drop her new album Rare, revealed that Taylor has been by her side through all her struggles. She disclosed that there have been days when Taylor took a flight and stood outside her doorstep when the latter needed. She also revealed that Selena's bad days were not limited to her breakup with Justin Bieber.

In an interview with a journal, Selena said that there is so much of her friendship with Taylor that people do not know about because they do not necessarily feel the need to post about everything they do. She mentioned that Taylor has showed up for her in ways that she would have never expected. She revealed that Taylor has flown in because she was hurt and was going through something. Selena stated that it is been proven year after year and in every moment of her life that Taylor is one of her best friends. She further added that the two might not agree on everything, but they respect each other.

In another interview with a daily, Taylor Swift talked about her friendship with Selena. She said that there has always been this quality of sisterhood, and she does not say that in a basic way. She knew from when she met Selena that she would always have her back. Taylor stated that in her life, she has the ability to forgive people who have hurt her but she does not know if she can forgive someone who hurts Selena.

