Justin Bieber Laughing At Himself Is The Only Thing You Need Right Now | See Memes Here

Music

Justin Bieber is shared a bunch of memes and that is the only thing you need right now to cheer you up. Here are some funny pictures that will get you laughing.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
justin bieber

Justin Bieber is known for pulling all kinds of pranks and antics on his friends and people in his close circle. However, a unicycling fall last October turned Justin Bieber into an internet meme overnight. The 25-year-old singer posted several edits of the fall and made sure that he laughs at himself enough! He shared several images where his awkward fall was turned into several hilarious memes. Justin Bieber sure knows how to take an awkward situation and turn it comic. Here are some of the edits that the Sorry singer shared on his official Instagram account.

Here is the original picture of Justin Bieber falling off a unicycle:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin Bieber's edits will tickle your funny bones:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Here is the best one so far:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin Bieber's alternate career:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin was having a lot of fun with these edits:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Hopefully this is the last one:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Fans had some hilarious reactions to the bunch of these memes:

ey35y
gh4th

 

 

 

