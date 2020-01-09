Justin Bieber Laughing At Himself Is The Only Thing You Need Right Now | See Memes Here

Justin Bieber is known for pulling all kinds of pranks and antics on his friends and people in his close circle. However, a unicycling fall last October turned Justin Bieber into an internet meme overnight. The 25-year-old singer posted several edits of the fall and made sure that he laughs at himself enough! He shared several images where his awkward fall was turned into several hilarious memes. Justin Bieber sure knows how to take an awkward situation and turn it comic. Here are some of the edits that the Sorry singer shared on his official Instagram account.

Here is the original picture of Justin Bieber falling off a unicycle:

Justin Bieber's edits will tickle your funny bones:

Here is the best one so far:

Justin Bieber's alternate career:

Justin was having a lot of fun with these edits:

Hopefully this is the last one:

Fans had some hilarious reactions to the bunch of these memes:

