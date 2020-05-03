Hailey Baldwin, Selena, And Others Show Ways To Rock Short-hair Styles | See Pics

The way your carry your tresses is as important as your dress. While many love to flaunt their long tresses, some prefer to keep it short. However, short hairstyles can be tricky. This is why most people turn to celebrities for inspiration. Below, we have listed a few celebs who have rocked the short hair-dos like a pro-

Let’s have a look at how Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez, and Anne Hathaway rocked their short hairs-

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin, the popular Hollywood model is a true fashionista and knows how to rock her hairstyle along with outfit just perfectly. Hailey Baldwin always makes sure that be it long or short hair, she always manages them very well without any hassle. There have been a number of instances when Hailey Baldwin flaunted her short hair very beautifully. She sometimes kept straight short hair, while flaunted slight curl at other time, Have a look at the charming Hailey Baldwin rocking in her short hairs.

Image courtesy: @haileybieber

Image courtesy: @haileybieber

Image courtesy: @haileybieber

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, the most popular American singer and songwriter always proves that she can rock in all her hairstyles just perfectly. Selena Gomez knows how to beautifully rock in her short hair look. So let us take a look at Instagram pictures of Selena Gomez in her short hair looks and get inspired by her style.

Image courtesy: @selenagomez

Image courtesy: @selenagomez

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is a beautiful American actor who has a great fashion sense. She has been flaunting her different length of hairs very well at all public functions and red carpet events. Anne Hathaway loves to keep short tresses and is a pro in rocking her short hairs. So let’s have a look at her short hair looks that will surely inspire you.

Image courtesy: @annehathaway

Image courtesy: @annehathaway

Image courtesy: @annehathaway

