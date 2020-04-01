Selena Gomez Takes Up Cooking During Quarantine; Shares A 'candid But Kinda Cheesy' Pic

During the Coronavirus quarantine, celebs are trying to find new ways to keep themselves and their fans entertained. Many are also taking up hobbies or activities that their busy schedule did not allow them to do. While cooking is something that most celebs are resorting to, Selena Gomez had taken it up only recently. The latest of Selena Gomez's photos on Instagram shows her being candid in her kitchen while whipping up something.

Selena Gomez gets 'cheesy' in her kitchen amid Coronavirus quarantine

Selena Gomez brought out her goofy side in her latest Instagram post. Apparently, the pop-star was trying to take a good candid picture of herself in the kitchen but ended up with a goofy and "cheesy" one. On her kitchen counter, there seems to be a host of food being prepared while Selena poses with a smile.

In the post, Selena Gomez also added a list of songs as recommendations for her fans to listen to during the Coronavirus quarantine. Not only that, but she also added lists of movies, series, and podcasts that she thinks are binge-worthy. The singer also added a list of Instagram accounts to follow for some entertainment which includes her's as well.

Apart from Selena Gomez, a lot of other celebs have taken to cooking during the Coronavirus quarantine. A couple of days back, Gigi Hadid and Tara Sutaria baked banana muffins and buttercream and white chocolate cake respectively.

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame, Erica Fernandes has been busy cooking more Indian dishes; Joe Jonas also cooked pasta for his wife, Sophie Turner while Deepika Padukone also baked a dessert.

